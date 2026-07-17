2026 British Open Round 2 updates: Big names set to battle Birkdale cut line on Friday

A group to watch closely is that of Chris Gotterup, Sam Burns and Adam Scott. Gotterup posted a ho-hum even round yesterday, but was sixth in the field Tee-to-Green. He was marred by some poor putting, and even got some bad breaks like hitting the flagstick on his first hole and rolling off the green. With three wins this year and a strong showing last year in the UK, he is in prime position to make a big move this morning.