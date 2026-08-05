Jackson Koivun enters Wyndham Championship on FedExCup bubble after breakthrough victory

“I ‑‑ I'm not quite sure.” Koivun said. “It's like there's no lack of faith in my mind that I can come out here and win, but doing it in three events, I wouldn't say it's surprising, it's just like it hasn't quite set in. It's like kind of shocking almost. I try to go into every tournament thinking I can win, but you know when you've got great players competing and playing well behind you, you're definitely testing yourself and pushing yourself to the limits and seeing how much work you put in and how that's paying off.