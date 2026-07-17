Bryson DeChambeau assessed two-stroke penalty for improving lie during second round of 2026 British Open

DeChambeau originally made bogey at the par-4 fifth. He drove his ball well right into the penalty area but believed it was playable. He was seen taking practice swings and walking back and forth near his ball before hacking it out long of the green. He failed to get up and down from there and made bogey. That was his last bogey of the day. He made birdies at the ninth, 11th, 17th and 18th holes to rocket up the leaderboard.