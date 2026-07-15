Sam Burns makes late decision to play British Open after baby girl born early

If Burns can maintain form, he forecasts to be a favorite this week in Southport. He finished runner-up at the U.S. Open and backed it up with a T12 at the Travelers Championship. It’s part of a stretch of four straight top-20s. He very nearly played his way into a playoff at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday last month, too. Burns’ best finish at The Open was a T31 in 2024.