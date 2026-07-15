Sam Burns makes late decision to play British Open after baby girl born early
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Sam Burns holes 131-yard approach shot for eagle on No. 14 at Travelers
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SOUTHPORT, England – Sam Burns played a nine-hole practice round Wednesday at Royal Birkdale, preparing for a tournament he initially had no intention of competing in.
Burns planned for last month’s U.S. Open to be his last major championship of the year, and for good reason. Burns and his wife Caroline were expecting their second child, and the due date was Tuesday, July 14.
“I was expecting to be at home,” Burns told PGATOUR.com on Wednesday.
But the Burns’ baby girl, Belle, arrived early, born on July 3, opening the door to potentially play The Open Championship. Still, Burns wasn’t sure he wanted to travel across the globe and leave his one-week-old behind.
Burns sought the advice of Scottie Scheffler, who also recently welcomed their second child, but it was Burns’ wife who encouraged him to go and pushed him over the edge. Burns finally decided late last week to make the trip.
Burns’ family stayed back in Louisiana, including his parents, who are there to help. Burns said their two-year-old son Bear is already enjoying big brother duties as well.
“I still wasn’t sure if I could get there mentally,” Burns said. “It’s just a weird dynamic of having a new baby, and you want to be there for them and your family. I think it was ultimately my decision of, could I get there from a mental standpoint of having to leave?”
Burns said he didn’t swing a club for at least four days after Belle arrived, but that he hasn’t experienced much rust since he returned. He arrived in town on Monday and has played nine-hole practice rounds each day. Burns played the back nine on Wednesday morning alongside Scheffler. At the concluding 18th, Burns striped a 4-iron from 220 yards that landed safely on the green.
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If Burns can maintain form, he forecasts to be a favorite this week in Southport. He finished runner-up at the U.S. Open and backed it up with a T12 at the Travelers Championship. It’s part of a stretch of four straight top-20s. He very nearly played his way into a playoff at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday last month, too. Burns’ best finish at The Open was a T31 in 2024.
“We only get four of these (majors) a year,” Burns said. “If it was a different event, I probably wouldn’t be here.”