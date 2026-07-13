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41M AGO

British Open 2026, Round 1: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times

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Tommy Fleetwood on competing in The Open in his hometown

Tommy Fleetwood on competing in The Open in his hometown

It’s the final men’s major championship of the year – with the world’s best returning to (a completely changed) Royal Birkdale for the first time since 2017.

World No. 1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler returns to Royal Birkdale in search of his fifth major title. Masters champion and 2013 Open Championship winner Rory McIlroy headlines a star-studded field alongside Xander Schauffele and Matt Fitzpatrick, while Jordan Spieth returns to Royal Birkdale for the first time since his iconic victory in 2017.

Here’s everything you need to know to follow the action.

How to follow (all times ET)

Television:

  • Thursday-Friday: 1:30-4 a.m. (NBC Sports Network/Peacock); 4 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (USA)
  • Saturday: 5-7 a.m. (USA), 7 a.m.-3 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
  • Sunday: 4-7 a.m. (USA), 7 a.m.-2 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

Radio: Championship broadcasts will begin on SiriusXM (Channel 92) and on the SXM App on Thursday and Friday at 2 a.m.

  • Thursday-Friday: 2 a.m. to end of play
  • Saturday: 4 a.m. to end of play
  • Sunday: 4 a.m. to end of play and trophy presentation

Online: Various feeds available via TheOpen.com/watch

Editor's note: The R&A, which owns and operates The Open Championship, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at the 3M Open.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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