British Open 2026, Round 1: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times
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Tommy Fleetwood on competing in The Open in his hometown
It’s the final men’s major championship of the year – with the world’s best returning to (a completely changed) Royal Birkdale for the first time since 2017.
World No. 1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler returns to Royal Birkdale in search of his fifth major title. Masters champion and 2013 Open Championship winner Rory McIlroy headlines a star-studded field alongside Xander Schauffele and Matt Fitzpatrick, while Jordan Spieth returns to Royal Birkdale for the first time since his iconic victory in 2017.
Here’s everything you need to know to follow the action.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 1:30-4 a.m. (NBC Sports Network/Peacock); 4 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (USA)
- Saturday: 5-7 a.m. (USA), 7 a.m.-3 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
- Sunday: 4-7 a.m. (USA), 7 a.m.-2 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
Radio: Championship broadcasts will begin on SiriusXM (Channel 92) and on the SXM App on Thursday and Friday at 2 a.m.
- Thursday-Friday: 2 a.m. to end of play
- Saturday: 4 a.m. to end of play
- Sunday: 4 a.m. to end of play and trophy presentation
Online: Various feeds available via TheOpen.com/watch
Editor's note: The R&A, which owns and operates The Open Championship, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at the 3M Open.