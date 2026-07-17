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2026 British Open Championship comes to life with 62s by Sam Burns, Lucas Herbert at Royal Birkdale

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Sam Burns chips in at No. 18 to shoot record-tying 62 at The Open

Sam Burns chips in at No. 18 to shoot record-tying 62 at The Open

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Written by Associated Press

SOUTHPORT, England (AP) — Lucas Herbert and Sam Burns took their place in history Friday in The Open Championship when each equaled the major record with rounds of 8-under 62 on a day of low scoring at Royal Birkdale Golf Club.

Even as the buzz was wearing down, there was a reminder that a name in the record book is not nearly as satisfying as the name to be etched in the silver claret jug on Sunday.

Halfway through the second round, it was abundantly clear anything was possible.

Herbert's record-tying round could have felt like a consolation prize. The 30-year-old Australian was practically flawless until he stood over a 5-foot par putt for a 61. He pulled it left and dropped hands onto his knees when he realized his shot at history was over.

“So it was a strange one – knocking that in and knowing I tied the record but feeling like it might be one of best chances we’ve ever had to shoot a 61,” he said.



It was only 20 minutes later when Royal Birkdale saw another 62, and it came out of nowhere. Burns, who wasn't even planning to play in The Open until his wife gave birth to their second child earlier than expected, was having a good round that turned into a great one.

He finished with three straight birdies — from 40 feet off the green at the 16th, from 20 feet on the 17th and holing a bunker shot for the first birdie of the day on the 18th — for his 62.


Sam Burns chips in at No. 18 to shoot record-tying 62 at The Open

Sam Burns chips in at No. 18 to shoot record-tying 62 at The Open


Herbert has the early lead at 8-under 132, two shots ahead of 18-hole leader Jackson Suber (69) and Cameron Young, who birdied the last two holes for another 67. Burns was another shot behind.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler teed off in the afternoon, when the wind was expected to be at least slightly stronger than a wee breeze that led to so much low scoring in the morning.

Rory McIlroy had a 67 that didn't feel all that great compared to what was going on around him. He saved par on the final hole and was at 1-under 139, leaving him at least seven behind.

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R2
In Progress

The Open Championship

1

Lucas Herbert
AUS
L. Herbert
Tot
-8
Thru
F

-8

1

AUS
L. Herbert
Tot
-8
Thru
F

T2

Jackson Suber
USA
J. Suber
Tot
-6
Thru
F

-6

T2

USA
J. Suber
Tot
-6
Thru
F

T2

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-6
Thru
F

-6

T2

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-6
Thru
F

4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-5
Thru
F

-5

4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-5
Thru
F

T5

Matt Wallace
ENG
M. Wallace
Tot
-4
Thru
F

-4

T5

ENG
M. Wallace
Tot
-4
Thru
F
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