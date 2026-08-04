Expert Picks: Who are experts riding with at Wyndham Championship?
2 Min Read
Key players on FedExCup Playoffs bubble at Wyndham Championship
Players in Article
Players in This Article
With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have new updates to the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game, including in-tournament rostering features, in 2026. Each week our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks that have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of the three segments of the season.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field in this week's edition of the Power Rankings.
Prop bets
WILL GRAY (Senior manager, TOUR & Golfbet Editorial & Distribution)
- Blades Brown, Top 20 finish (+265): Brown has played predominantly on the Korn Ferry Tour this season, but he missed a playoff by a shot last week and has plenty of game to contend at Sedgefield Country Club.
- Nico Echavarria, Top South American (+188): This is a five-man market that I expect will boil down to a head-to-head between Echavarria and Emiliano Grillo. I’ll side with the Colombian who has finished T22 or better each of the last two years here.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
- 72-hole matchup, Ryan Gerard over Jackson Koivun (+110, FanDuel): While I think Koivun will do just fine (he’s on my fantasy bench), Gerard seems poised to continue his top 10 streak. As this big of an underdog, he's too good to pass up.
- Tom Kim, Top 10 w/ties (+330, FanDuel): Combine his affinity for the venue and his consistency of late, this is a great number for a market with ties.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS? The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "JOIN A LEAGUE," and then search the "PGA TOUR Experts league."
The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.