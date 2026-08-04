Expert Picks: Who are experts riding with at Wyndham Championship?

Brown has played predominantly on the Korn Ferry Tour this season, but he missed a playoff by a shot last week and has plenty of game to contend at Sedgefield Country Club.

, Top South American (+188):

This is a five-man market that I expect will boil down to a head-to-head between Echavarria and

. I’ll side with the Colombian who has finished T22 or better each of the last two years here.