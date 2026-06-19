U.S. Open Round 2 updates: Clark leads as play resumes at Shinnecock Hills
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Round 1 highlights from U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills
SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – The 126th U.S. Open is back on track.
After a fog delay pushed back opening-round tee times and caused play to spill over into Friday morning, 50 players returned to Shinnecock Hills Golf Course at dawn to complete their opening round. Those players were greeted by clear skies, and second-round tee times have been pushed back only 15 minutes later than originally intended to compensate for the original delay.
Wyndham Clark officially closed out first-round leader honors before many fans sat down for breakfast, and we’ve got a full day of championship golf ahead of us as the best in the world take another crack at a famed but treacherous venue.
Read below for updates all day long from our on-site team at Shinnecock Hills.
8:30 a.m.: It was just announced that Joaquin Niemann was assessed a two-stroke penalty for throwing his club on the sixth hole of his first round yesterday. Niemann made a septuple bogey, carding an 11 on the par-4. More info here.
8:00 a.m.: The opening round is officially in the books at Shinnecock Hills. A total of 16 players broke par, led by Wyndham Clark who built a two-shot lead with a 6-under 64. There was only one bogey-free scorecard in the opening round, as 2021 U.S. Open champ Jon Rahm carded 16 pars to go with two birdies. No player completed a bogey-free round in 2018, so Rahm's was the first bogey-free effort in a Shinnecock U.S. Open since the second round in 2004.
7:00 a.m.: With pars on each of his first two holes Friday morning, Wyndham Clark officially took first round leader honors at the U.S. Open.
Clark stormed out to an overnight lead, thanks in large part to a run of two birdies and an eagle from Nos. 3-5 in relatively calm conditions Thursday evening. He had two holes remaining in his opening round when play was halted because of darkness, but he returned at 6:35 a.m. to put the finishing touches on a 6-under 64 that gave him a two-shot cushion over Dustin Johnson. The score matches his opening tally in 2023 at Los Angeles Country Club, when he went on to win, but falls one shot short of the Shinnecock course record set by Tommy Fleetwood in 2018.
6:35 a.m. ET: Here are a few of the marquee pairings for the second round (all times ET).
- 7:45 a.m: Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Bryson DeChambeau
- 7:56 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Gary Woodland, Dustin Johnson
- 8:07 a.m.*: Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas
- 8:29 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Jon Rahm
- 1:40 p.m.*: Brooks Koepka, Chris Gotterup, Cameron Young
- 2:02 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Tommy Fleetwood
- 2:24 p.m.*: Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Mason Howell