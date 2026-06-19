U.S. Open Round 2 updates: Clark leads as play resumes at Shinnecock Hills

Clark stormed out to an overnight lead, thanks in large part to a run of two birdies and an eagle from Nos. 3-5 in relatively calm conditions Thursday evening. He had two holes remaining in his opening round when play was halted because of darkness, but he returned at 6:35 a.m. to put the finishing touches on a 6-under 64 that gave him a two-shot cushion over Dustin Johnson. The score matches his opening tally in 2023 at Los Angeles Country Club, when he went on to win, but falls one shot short of the Shinnecock course record set by Tommy Fleetwood in 2018.