U.S. Open Round 4 updates: Play underway, can anyone catch Wyndham Clark?

No. 10 -- Sitting in the very front, just above a steep false front, expect this to be one of the most difficult approach shots on Sunday. Most players are driving it down the hill and leaving themselves an uphill wedge inside 70 yards. But with this location, it's going to be incredibly difficult to generate enough spin to keep this ball close. Any aggressive shots have the risk of coming back to their feet. It makes me wonder whether more players will lay back to the top of the hill to leave themselves a full wedge/short iron that they can better control spin with.