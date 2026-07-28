Expert Picks: Who will the experts ride with at Rocket Classic?
1 Min Read
Running with Rick: Best bets for Rocket Classic
Players in Article
Players in This Article
With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have new updates to the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game, including in-tournament rostering features, in 2026. Each week our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks that have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of the three segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field in this week's edition of the Power Rankings.
Prop bets
WILL GRAY (Senior manager, TOUR & Golfbet Editorial & Distribution)
- Rickie Fowler, Top 20 finish (+164): No player more recognizable with this tournament’s history. Perhaps he has one more big week in the tank in Detroit.
- Taylor Pendrith, Top Canadian (+530): A recent playoff runner-up in Punta Cana, Pendrith can go low when the stars align.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
- Hideki Matsuyama, Top 10 with ties (+310, FanDuel): If we still know one thing about Matsuyama during a difficult season, it’s that when he gets hot he can stay hot. Very positive signs last weekend in Minnesota.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS? The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "JOIN A LEAGUE," and then search the "PGA TOUR Experts league."
The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.