16M AGO
2026 U.S. Open: Full tee times, featured groups for finale from Shinnecock
1 Min Read
Wyndham Clark rolls in birdie to expand lead in Round 2 of U.S. Open
Written by Staff
Tee times for the final round of the 126th U.S. Open Championship from Shinnecock Hills are now available.
Wyndham Clark leads Scottie Scheffler by six shots in the final group on Father's Day, teeing off at 2:30 p.m ET.
Matt Fitzpatrick and Collin Morikawa line up at 1:35 p.m., with Tommy Fleetwood and Xander Schauffele off at 1:46 p.m.
Rory McIlroy will tee off with Akshay Bhatia at 12:13 p.m.
Notably, amateurs Jackson Koivun and Miles Russell will play together at 9:51 a.m.
See the full list of tee times below.
- 7:45 a.m.: Dylan Wu, James Nicholas
- 7:56 a.m.: Peter Uihlein, Russell Henley
- 8:07 a.m.: Patrick Rodgers, Eric Lee
- 8:18 a.m.: Neal Shipley, Hideki Matsuyama
- 8:29 a.m.: Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Nico Echavarria
- 8:40 a.m.: Caleb Surratt, Ben James
- 8:51 a.m.: Jackson Van Paris, Spencer Tibbits
- 9:02 a.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Max Greyserman
- 9:18 a.m.: Marek Fleming, Jacob Bridgeman
- 9:29 a.m.: Johnny Keefer, Ludvig Åberg
- 9:40 a.m.: Ryan Fox, Angel Hidalgo
- 9:51 a.m.: Miles Russell, Jackson Koivun
- 10:02 a.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Chris Gotterup
- 10:13 a.m.: Harry Higgs, Andrew Putnam
- 10:24 a.m.: Michael Brennan, Jordan Spieth
- 10:35 a.m.: Bud Cauley, Ben Kohles
- 10:51 a.m.: Cameron Young, Joaquin Niemann
- 11:02 a.m.: Laurie Canter, Justin Thomas
- 11:13 a.m.: William Mouw, Niklas Nørgaard
- 11:24 a.m.: Max McGreevy, Justin Rose
- 11:35 a.m.: Ben Griffin, Tyrrell Hatton
- 11:46 a.m.: Pierceson Coody, Dustin Johnson
- 11:57 a.m.: Ryo Hisatsune, Gary Woodland
- 12:13 p.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Rory McIlroy
- 12:24 p.m.: Maverick McNealy, Brian Harman
- 12:35 p.m.: Zac Blair, Aaron Rai
- 12:46 p.m.: John Parry, J.T. Poston
- 12:57 p.m.: Sungjae Im, Michael Kim
- 1:08 p.m.: Ryder Cowan, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 1:19 p.m.: Corey Conners, Keegan Bradley
- 1:35 p.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa
- 1:46 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffele
- 1:57 p.m.: Sam Burns, Keith Mitchell
- 2:08 p.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Sam Stevens
- 2:19 p.m.: Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala
- 2:30 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark