PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Joaquin Niemann assessed two-stroke penalty for throwing club at U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Latest

Round 1 highlights from U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills

Round 1 highlights from U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.
Written by Paul Hodowanic

Joaquin Niemann was assessed a two-stroke penalty for throwing a club on the sixth hole during the first round of the U.S. Open. The act was determined to be serious misconduct under Rule 1.2b, according to the USGA.

Niemann made a septuple bogey at the sixth on Thursday, carding an 11 (after the penalty) on the par-4. Niemann hit two drives out of bounds on the hole, but was assessed the penalty when he threw his club after coming up short of the green on his approach shot. Niemann finished the hole from there, making what was then a quintuple-bogey 9 and later changed to septuple bogey after the penalty.

Niemann shot 8-over 78 in the first round at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. He is making his seventh career start at the U.S. Open, with his best result a T23 finish at Winged Foot in 2020.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
15H AGO
Day withdraws during first round of U.S. Open due to back injury
Latest
Image for article.
17H AGO
McIlroy’s evolution on full display at Shinnecock Hills
Latest
Image for article.
3D AGO
After shooting 92 at Shinnecock in 2018 and hitting rock bottom, Gregory is finally picking up the pieces
Latest
R2
In Progress

U.S. Open

1

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-6
Thru
6

-6

1

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-6
Thru
6

T2

William Mouw
USA
W. Mouw
Tot
-3
Thru
11

-3

T2

USA
W. Mouw
Tot
-3
Thru
11

T2

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-3
Thru
7

-3

T2

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-3
Thru
7

T2

Dustin Johnson
USA
D. Johnson
Tot
-3
Thru
6

-3

T2

USA
D. Johnson
Tot
-3
Thru
6

T5

Max McGreevy
USA
M. McGreevy
Tot
-2
Thru
10*

-2

T5

USA
M. McGreevy
Tot
-2
Thru
10*

T5

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-2
Thru
8*

-2

T5

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-2
Thru
8*
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW