Joaquin Niemann assessed two-stroke penalty for throwing club at U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Round 1 highlights from U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Joaquin Niemann was assessed a two-stroke penalty for throwing a club on the sixth hole during the first round of the U.S. Open. The act was determined to be serious misconduct under Rule 1.2b, according to the USGA.
Niemann made a septuple bogey at the sixth on Thursday, carding an 11 (after the penalty) on the par-4. Niemann hit two drives out of bounds on the hole, but was assessed the penalty when he threw his club after coming up short of the green on his approach shot. Niemann finished the hole from there, making what was then a quintuple-bogey 9 and later changed to septuple bogey after the penalty.
Niemann shot 8-over 78 in the first round at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. He is making his seventh career start at the U.S. Open, with his best result a T23 finish at Winged Foot in 2020.