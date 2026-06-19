Joaquin Niemann assessed two-stroke penalty for throwing club at U.S. Open

Niemann made a septuple bogey at the sixth on Thursday, carding an 11 (after the penalty) on the par-4. Niemann hit two drives out of bounds on the hole, but was assessed the penalty when he threw his club after coming up short of the green on his approach shot. Niemann finished the hole from there, making what was then a quintuple-bogey 9 and later changed to septuple bogey after the penalty.