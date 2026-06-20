U.S. Open Round 3 updates: Scheffler, McIlroy trying to chase down Clark at Shinnecock

11:00 a.m.: Back inside after a glorious two-hour stroll to begin the day. Hard to overemphasize how different it feels out there. It's the gustiest I've felt all week. Thought it could be fun to walk with the first pairing, so that's what I did with Dylan Wu and Jacob Bridgeman. It paid off. Wu hit driver off the first tee, and the ball went only 224 yards. Why? The wind has flipped completely from the first two days, which will make it much tougher. Shinnecock members will tell you that when they get this wind direction, they don't even play. They just hang out in the clubhouse and play cards. Wu found that out quickly. He five-putted the first green and made quadruple bogey, then made bogeys at the second and third holes. He hit the fairway on the fourth, and as he walked off, he proclaimed, "I'm going to break 100 today." As of this writing, Wu is 9-over through eight. Come on, Dylan. Aim higher. You can break 90 today!