Power Rankings: Rocket Classic
4 Min Read
Every shot from dramatic five-hole playoff at Rocket Classic
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We’ve all experienced visiting the home of a family member, friend or neighbor regularly enough that it can feel as comfortable as your own. You’re so accustomed to the layout of the various rooms that walking around is second nature. Now consider that the furniture has been rearranged. Sure, the exterior looks the same, but there’s a strikingly different vibe with new sightlines to which some time is necessary to adjust. That’s the experience for the returning participants of this week’s Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club.
Since last year’s edition, the historic venue underwent an extensive project motivated first to improve drainage, but there have been significant changes that the field of 147 can see. The perimeter of the property is familiar, but its interior presents an entirely new test.
Details of what’s changed, including overall par, what it should take to contend, Mother Nature’s potential role and more are laid out below.
If you’re going to rearrange the furniture on a Donald Ross design serving the membership of Detroit Golf Club, you better know what you’re doing. Fortunately, and of course, architect Tyler Rae not only understood the assignment, he respected it.
Rae and his capable crew went to work on the North Course after Aldrich Potgieter was done posing with the trophy as last year’s winner. In addition to addressing drainage on what is very even land, Rae increased and lifted greens, added dimension to bunkers and replaced the only pond on the course that fronted the par-5 14th hole with fescue. The wispy grass is a feature extended throughout as part of solving the priority issue.
More broadly, it’s been no secret that Detroit Golf Club has been a pushover for PGA TOUR membership. That’s also been addressed in a variety of ways. For one, holes Nos. 7 and 17 have been transitioned from par 5s to par 4s, but both have retained the potential to stretch over 500 yards. As a result, overall par has dropped to a stock 70 with two par 5s – Nos. 4 and 14.
Every hole has a new length stated on the scorecard for an overall distance of 7,328 yards. That’s reflective of a decrease of just 42 yards from how it tipped previously. Bentgrass greens could be springy, but they’ll roll to the vicinity of 12½ feet as measured using a Stimpmeter.
Routing for the Rocket Classic grabs the first hole of the South Course at Detroit Golf Club to play as the par-4 third for the tournament, so this officially is a composite course for the PGA TOUR. The South also is a subject on Rae’s list of tasks to enhance.
Every time a new or renovated course is introduced, ball-strikers have the early edge as hitting to targets and yardages has defined careers. However, as a means for survival, touring professionals are fast learners, so those who profile as strong putters will emerge by the second round and linger deep into the weekend. Newcomers benefit by having exactly the same amount of course history as everyone who’s booked lodging nearby before, so the eighth edition of the tournament should yield a compelling leaderboard generated by an unknown test that’s both fair and tougher.
With the FedExCup Playoffs in two weeks, the timing of Rae’s restoration hits like a pop quiz before finals, so those who have accepted where they currently slot in the standings and embrace the challenge are doing right by the reality of the situation.
Classic summertime weather early in the week will be replaced by a cooldown at some point later on Thursday. To transition from a 90-degree high for the opening round, a front bringing the potential of rain and storms will need to pass. A noticeable drop in the temperature will follow and then rise again with favorable conditions that will sustain through Sunday’s finale. Winds could freshen ahead of the energy, but it shouldn’t get out of control.
ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE
PGATOUR.com’s Rob Bolton previews and recaps every tournament. Refer to the timing of his contributions below. He’s also active as @RobBoltonGolf on X, where you can connect with him.
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