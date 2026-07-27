Power Rankings: Rocket Classic

We’ve all experienced visiting the home of a family member, friend or neighbor regularly enough that it can feel as comfortable as your own. You’re so accustomed to the layout of the various rooms that walking around is second nature. Now consider that the furniture has been rearranged. Sure, the exterior looks the same, but there’s a strikingly different vibe with new sightlines to which some time is necessary to adjust. That’s the experience for the returning participants of this week’s Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club.