PGA Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3
2 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler interview after Round 2 at PGA Championship
Written by Staff
The second major championship of the year heads into the weekend from Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, at the 107th PGA Championship. Quail Hollow (home of the Truist Championship) is hosting the PGA for the first time since 2017.
The overnight leader Jhonattan Vegas kept the pedal down on Friday, carding a 1-under 70 for a two-shot lead heading into the weekend. Matthieu Pavon, Matt Fitzpatrick and Si Woo Kim finished at 6-under, two off the pace, while Max Homa and Scottie Scheffler finished at 5-under, three back of Vegas.
Jordan Spieth, who was going for the career Grand Slam, is among those to miss the weekend at Quail Hollow. Defending champion Xander Schauffele nearly lost his cut streak, which extended to a TOUR-best 64 straight this week, but rallied to shoot a back-nine 34 and finish on the cutline at 1-over. Rory McIlroy bogeyed his final two holes to also finish 1-over through two rounds.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television
- Saturday-Sunday: 8-10 a.m. (ESPN+), 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN), 1-7 p.m. (CBS, Paramount +)
Special programming alert
- The ESPN BET feed will be airing on ESPN2 and ESPN+ to take a betting audience inside the action:
- Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Featured groups
- Various morning/afternoon groups will be featured each day. Available on ESPN+.
The PGA of America, which owns and operates the PGA Championship, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Click here for full how to watch details via the PGA of America.
- Saturday-Sunday: 2-7 p.m.