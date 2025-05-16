PGA Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3

Jordan Spieth, who was going for the career Grand Slam, is among those to miss the weekend at Quail Hollow. Defending champion Xander Schauffele nearly lost his cut streak, which extended to a TOUR-best 64 straight this week, but rallied to shoot a back-nine 34 and finish on the cutline at 1-over. Rory McIlroy bogeyed his final two holes to also finish 1-over through two rounds.