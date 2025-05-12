Nine things to know about Quail Hollow Club, site of the 107th PGA Championship

The 18th is the last of a three hole stretch dubbed "The Green Mile" and is consistently one of the toughest finishing holes in golf. On the tee shot, players must avoid a bunker on the right, as well as a creek that meanders along the entire left side of the narrow fairway. An uphill second shot must avoid hazards on both sides of the green, which is deep and sloped. If a player must birdie this hole to win the tournament, he will definitely have his hands full.The green on Quail Hollow's signature 17th hole is nearly an island, forcing a 200-yard carry to clear the water. A fade is also required to settle the ball on a precariously perched, back-to-front and right-to-left sloping green. Enjoy the birdie-or-blunder potential this hole presents, as well as the view of the lake stretched out behind the green. (PGA TOUR)