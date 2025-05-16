No longer ‘broken,’ Max Homa is finding his way back, in contention at PGA Championship

It is needed validation that this path is indeed the best way forward. Over the last several months, Homa had shown up to tournaments believing he had the fix, only to quickly find out it wasn’t going to hold up during competition. At the WM Phoenix Open, he said he drove it as good as he ever had during the practice rounds, then shot 76 in the first round to play himself out of the tournament. He shot 76-75 to miss the cut the next week at The Genesis Invitational. Then he shot 81 in the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and 79 in the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship, ending those weeks before they started, too. After missing the cut at THE PLAYERS, Homa told PGATOUR.COM he believed he could be the best player in the world but was going “the complete opposite direction.”