No career Grand Slam for Jordan Spieth, who leads notable players to cut at PGA Championship
Jordan Spieth on opportunity to achieve career Grand Slam
Defending champion Xander Schauffele rallies with back-nine 34 to extend longest cut streak on TOUR
Written by Paul Hodowanic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – There will not be a second career Grand Slam winner this year, as Jordan Spieth missed the cut by one shot at the PGA Championship.
Spieth shot 3-under 68 on Friday at Quail Hollow, rebounding after a tough opening round of 76 to give himself a chance at the weekend. Playing in the early wave, Spieth sat back and watched as the cutline teetered between 1-over and 2-over all afternoon. Ultimately, though, Spieth fell one shot short.
Spieth will now wait another year to complete the career grand slam. He hasn’t come particularly close to achieving the feat in recent years. He’s not had a top-10 finish in this tournament since 2019, when he tied for third but was a distant six shots back from winner Brooks Koepka. Spieth has held the other three legs of the career grand slam since 2017.
As he started on the back nine, Spieth will look back at the par-5 seventh hole as his biggest chance squandered. Gettable for most in the field, Spieth was in a greenside bunker after his second shot but was unable to get up-and-down for a birdie that would have made the difference.
Spieth wasn’t the only big name to miss the weekend. His good friend Justin Thomas, the 2017 PGA Championship winner at Quail Hollow, is headed home early. Thomas finished 3-over after shooting 72 on Friday. Thomas made three straight bogeys on Nos. 5-7, which sank his chances. He bounced back with a birdie on the eighth but still fell two shots off the cutline.
A notable cut streak ended at Quail Hollow as Hideki Matsuyama finished 3-over. Matsuyama had made a TOUR-best 19 straight cuts in major championships, seven more than the nearest competitor. Matsuyama bogeyed the ninth hole, his last of the day, en route to a 2-over 73.
Xander Schauffele nearly lost his cut streak, which extended to a TOUR-best 64 straight this week. Schauffele rallied to shoot a back-nine 34 and get into the clubhouse on the cutline at 1-over. Rory McIlroy bogeyed his final two holes to also finish 1-over through two rounds.
Other notable names to miss the cut included Shane Lowry (2-over), Ludvig Åberg (3-over), Sam Burns (3-over), Rickie Fowler (4-over), Patrick Cantlay (6-over), Jason Day (6-over), Justin Rose (9-over), Phil Mickelson (9-over), Brooks Koepka (9-over) and Dustin Johnson (12-over)