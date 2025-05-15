With U.S. roster in flux, it’s time to talk about Keegan Bradley playing Ryder Cup

Since Bradley was named captain, he won the BMW Championship, which earned him a captain’s pick in the Presidents Cup. He played well at Royal Montreal, securing the winning point for the U.S. Team on Sunday, and has maintained the form of a top-20 player in the world thus far in 2025. It hasn’t done much in vaulting him up the Ryder Cup points list. He’s still 22nd in the standings, far from the top-six position, but that doesn’t tell the whole story. By Data Golf’s statistics, Bradley has been one of the best 12 Americans over any timetable you choose – three months, six months, one year or two years. Meanwhile, many of those above Bradley in the official points list don’t inspire much confidence.