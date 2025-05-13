2025 PGA Championship: Tee times, groupings announced for Rounds 1-2

Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry (7:38 a.m./ 1:03 p.m.): Koepka is a five-time major champion including three PGA Championship titles (2018, 2019 and 2023). Fowler, long regarded as one of the best players without a major title, has notched nine career top-five finishes at majors and has a good history at Quail Hollow, site of his first PGA TOUR win at the 2012 Truist Championship. Lowry, who won The Open Championship in 2019, arrives in good form after a runner-up at last week’s Truist at The Philadelphia Cricket Club.

Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele (8:22 a.m./1:47 p.m.): Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele. The top three players on the Official World Golf Ranking will go out together, and these three have combined to win four of the last five major championships. McIlroy, a four-time winner of the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow, arrives unburdened from a lengthy major-championship drought after completing the career Grand Slam at last month’s Masters. World No. 1 Scheffler, a two-time Masters champion, seeks his first PGA Championship title, while Schauffele defends his PGA title from last year at Valhalla – his first of two major titles in 2024, later adding The Open Championship.

Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa (1:14 p.m./7:49 a.m.): Thomas won his first of two PGA Championship titles at Quail Hollow in 2017, and he’ll return in fine form after winning last month’s RBC Heritage to snap a victory drought that dated to the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills. Johnson is a two-time major champion but seeks his first PGA title. Morikawa won the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park, his first of two major titles, and stands No. 10 on the FedExCup with two runner-up finishes.