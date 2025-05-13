2025 PGA Championship: Tee times, groupings announced for Rounds 1-2
Tee times have been announced for the opening two rounds of the 107th PGA Championship, which begins Thursday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina – longtime host of the PGA TOUR’s Truist Championship, which assumes the major spotlight this week.
There’s a trio of “defending” champions this week, adding a layer of intrigue to the season’s second major championship. Xander Schauffele won last year’s PGA Championship, played at Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky. Rory McIlroy won last year’s Truist Championship at Quail Hollow, his fourth TOUR victory at the venue. And Justin Thomas won the most recent PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, back in 2017, for his first of two Wanamaker Trophies.
There’s no shortage of additional storylines, either. After McIlroy completed the career Grand Slam at last month’s Masters, the Slam spotlight turns to Jordan Spieth, who needs just the PGA to become the seventh player to complete the feat. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who won THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson two weeks ago at 31-under, should be in good form. And of course, there’s PGA of America professional Michael Block, who memorably finished T15 at the PGA at Oak Hill two years ago (making a Sunday ace alongside McIlroy) and qualified for his fourth straight PGA via last month’s PGA Professional Championship.
It’s a soggy start to the week at Quail Hollow, as heavy rain hit the grounds Monday and more precipitation is possible in the coming days. With the par-71 venue measuring 7,626 yards, the conditions could bode well for longer hitters such as McIlroy – who has won the Truist at Quail Hollow in 2010, 2015, 2021 and 2014. Could McIlroy maintain hopes of a single-season Grand Slam? It’s possible.
Here's a look at some notable groupings for the first two rounds of the 106th PGA Championship (all times in ET):
- Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry (7:38 a.m./ 1:03 p.m.): Koepka is a five-time major champion including three PGA Championship titles (2018, 2019 and 2023). Fowler, long regarded as one of the best players without a major title, has notched nine career top-five finishes at majors and has a good history at Quail Hollow, site of his first PGA TOUR win at the 2012 Truist Championship. Lowry, who won The Open Championship in 2019, arrives in good form after a runner-up at last week’s Truist at The Philadelphia Cricket Club.
- Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele (8:22 a.m./1:47 p.m.): Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele. The top three players on the Official World Golf Ranking will go out together, and these three have combined to win four of the last five major championships. McIlroy, a four-time winner of the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow, arrives unburdened from a lengthy major-championship drought after completing the career Grand Slam at last month’s Masters. World No. 1 Scheffler, a two-time Masters champion, seeks his first PGA Championship title, while Schauffele defends his PGA title from last year at Valhalla – his first of two major titles in 2024, later adding The Open Championship.
- Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa (1:14 p.m./7:49 a.m.): Thomas won his first of two PGA Championship titles at Quail Hollow in 2017, and he’ll return in fine form after winning last month’s RBC Heritage to snap a victory drought that dated to the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills. Johnson is a two-time major champion but seeks his first PGA title. Morikawa won the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park, his first of two major titles, and stands No. 10 on the FedExCup with two runner-up finishes.
- Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Ludvig Åberg (1:25 p.m./8:00 a.m.): Spieth’s quest to complete the career Grand Slam takes center stage this week, particularly after Rory McIlroy achieved the Slam at the Masters in emotional fashion; this marks Spieth’s ninth PGA start since earning the Slam’s third leg at The Open Championship in 2017. Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, eyes his first PGA title. Åberg has risen to sixth on the Official World Golf Ranking in less than two full years as a pro, and he won The Genesis Invitational earlier this year.
Here's a look at all groupings for the opening two rounds at the 107th PGA Championship (all times are in ET).
Thursday (1 tee) / Friday (10 tee)
- 7:00 a.m./12:25 p.m.: Luke Donald, Padraig Harrington, Martin Kaymer
- 7:11 a.m./12:36 p.m.: John Somers*, Taylor Moore, David Puig
- 7:22 a.m./12:47 p.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Nic Ishee*, Alex Noren
- 7:33 a.m./12:58 p.m.: J.T. Poston, Ryo Hisatsune, Tom Johnson*
- 7:44 a.m./1:09 p.m.: Davis Thompson, Bud Cauley, Nico Echavarria
- 7:55 a.m./1:20 p.m.: Harris English, Michael Kim, Thomas Detry
- 8:06 a.m./1:31 p.m.: Stephan Jaeger, Chris Kirk, Robert MacIntyre
- 8:17 a.m./1:42 p.m.: Thorbjørn Olesen, Karl Vilips, Laurie Canter
- 8:28 a.m./1:53 p.m.: Si Woo Kim, Sam Stevens, Rico Hoey
- 8:39 a.m./2:04 p.m.: Bobby Gates*, Lee Hodges, Ben Griffin
- 8:50 a.m./2:15 p.m.: Thriston Lawrence, Nick Dunlap, Harry Hall
- 9:01 a.m./2:26 p.m.: Greg Koch*, Marco Penge, Ryan Gerard
- 9:12 a.m./2:37 p.m.: Dylan Newman*, Daniel van Tonder, Victor Perez
- 12:30 p.m./7:00 a.m.: Michael Kartrude*, Sami Valimaki, Jake Knapp
- 12:41 p.m./7:11 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Mackenzie Hughes
- 12:52 p.m./7:22 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Max Homa, Joaquin Niemann
- 1:03 p.m./7:33 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Will Zalatoris, Adam Scott
- 1:14 p.m./7:44 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa
- 1:25 p.m./7:55 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Ludvig Åberg
- 1:36 p.m./8:06 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Wyndham Clark, Tom Kim
- 1:47 p.m./8:17 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Gary Woodland
- 1:58 p.m./8:28 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Daniel Berger, Russell Henley
- 2:09 p.m./8:39 a.m.: Justin Rose, Cameron Smith, Brian Harman
- 2:20 p.m./8:50 a.m.: Brandon Bingaman*, Davis Riley, Sungjae Im
- 2:31 p.m./9:01 a.m.: Takumi Kanaya, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tom McKibbin
- 2:42 p.m./9:12 a.m.: Keita Nakajima, Timothy Wiseman*, Beau Hossler
Thursday (10 tee) / Friday (1 tee)
- 7:05 a.m./12:30 p.m.: John Parry, Justin Hicks*, Ryan Fox
- 7:16 a.m./12:41 p.m.: Andre Chi*, Patrick Fishburn, Seamus Power
- 7:27 a.m./12:52 p.m.: Max McGreevy, Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka
- 7:38 a.m./1:03 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry
- 7:49 a.m./1:14 p.m.: Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Jason Day
- 8:00 a.m./1:25 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 8:11 a.m./1:36 p.m.: Corey Conners, Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Højgaard
- 8:22 a.m./1:47 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler
- 8:33 a.m./1:58 p.m.: Tony Finau, Nicolai Højgaard, Max Greyserman
- 8:44 a.m./2:09 p.m.: Andrew Novak, Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy
- 8:55 a.m./2:20 p.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Denny McCarthy, Sam Burns
- 9:06 a.m./2:31 p.m.: John Catlin, Garrick Higgo, Jesse Droemer*
- 9:17 a.m./2:42 p.m.: Eugenio Chacarra, Rupe Taylor*, Justin Lower
- 12:25 p.m./7:05 a.m.: Keith Mitchell, Bob Sowards*, Adam Hadwin
- 12:36 p.m./7:16 a.m.: Eric Cole, Eric Steger*, Cam Davis
- 12:47 p.m./7:27 a.m.: Austin Eckroat, Brian Bergstol*, Jacob Bridgeman
- 12:58 p.m./7:38 a.m.: Niklas Norgaard, Byeong Hun An, J.J. Spaun
- 1:09 p.m./7:49 a.m.: Patrick Rodgers, Nick Taylor, Dean Burmester
- 1:20 p.m./8:00 a.m.: Joe Highsmith, Cameron Young, Aaron Rai
- 1:31 p.m./8:11 a.m.: Tom Hoge, Matthieu Pavon, Taylor Pendrith
- 1:42 p.m./8:22 a.m.: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Patton Kizzire, Matt McCarty
- 1:53 p.m./8:33 a.m.: Tyler Collet*, Jimmy Walker, Richard Bland
- 2:04 p.m./8:44 a.m.: Jason Dufner, Michael Thorbjornsen, Shaun Micheel
- 2:15 p.m./8:55 a.m.: Rafael Campos, Ryan Lenahan*, Matt Wallace
- 2:26 p.m./9:06 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Elvis Smylie, Brian Campbell
- 2:37 p.m./9:17 a.m.: Kevin Yu, Larkin Gross*, John Keefer
*Denotes PGA Professional