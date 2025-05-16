2025 PGA Championship: Tee times, groupings announced for Round 3
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The third round of the 107th PGA Championship from Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina gets underway Saturday. After the second round, Jhonattan Vegas holds a two-stroke lead over Matt Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim and Matthieu Pavon. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa are tied at 5-under, three off the pace.
Saturday's tee times range from 8:15 a.m. ET to the final pairing of Vegas and Pavon at 2:45 p.m. Some notable groupings include defending champion Xander Schauffele teeing off alongside 2025 Masters champion Rory McIlroy at 8:25 a.m., as well as Scheffler teeing off alongside Homa at 2:25 p.m.
The cutline settled at 1-under. Some notables that failed to make the weekend include Jordan Spieth, who was aiming for the career Grand Slam after McIlroy completed the feat at the Masters, and Justin Thomas, the 2017 PGA Championship winner at Quail Hollow.
Here are the full tee times for Saturday's third round:
- 8:15 a.m.: Max Greyserman, Sam Burns
- 8:25 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
- 8:35 a.m.: Michael Kim, Chris Kirk
- 8:45 a.m.: David Puig, Bud Cauley
- 8:55 a.m.: Elvis Smylie, Kevin Yu
- 9:05 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Brian Harman
- 9:15 a.m.: Justin Lower, Tom Kim
- 9:25 a.m.: Thorbjørn Olesen, Maverick McNealy
- 9:35 a.m.: Stephan Jaeger, Rasmus Højgaard
- 9:45 a.m.: Nico Echavarria, Harris English
- 9:55 a.m.: Brian Campbell, Taylor Moore
- 10:15 a.m.: Cameron Young, Daniel Berger
- 10:25 a.m.: Byeong Hun An, Collin Morikawa
- 10:35 a.m.: Harry Hall, Austin Eckroat
- 10:45 a.m.: Corey Conners, Nicolai Højgaard
- 10:55 a.m.: Beau Hossler, Luke Donald
- 11:05 a.m.: Matt Wallace, Tom McKibbin
- 11:15 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Rafael Campos
- 11:25 a.m.: Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton
- 11:35 a.m.: Marco Penge, Lucas Glover
- 11:45 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Keegan Bradley
- 11:55 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood
- 12:15 p.m.: Adam Scott, Joe Highsmith
- 12:25 p.m.: Eric Cole, Cam Davis
- 12:35 p.m.: Tony Finau, Ben Griffin
- 12:45 p.m.: Alex Noren, Ryo Hisatsune
- 12:55 p.m.: Richard Bland, Davis Riley
- 1:05 p.m.: Taylor Pendrith, Bryson DeChambeau
- 1:15 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Aaron Rai
- 1:25 p.m.: Ryan Gerard, Garrick Higgo
- 1:35 p.m.: Sam Stevens, Denny McCarthy
- 1:45 p.m.: J.T. Poston, Robert MacIntyre
- 2:05 p.m.: Ryan Fox, Alex Smalley
- 2:15 p.m.: Michael Thorbjornsen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 2:25 p.m.: Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler
- 2:35 p.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim
- 2:45 p.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Matthieu Pavon