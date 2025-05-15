Eric Cole makes hole-in-one during first round of PGA Championship
All-time shots from Quail Hollow Club
Written by Staff
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It didn’t take long for the first ace of the PGA Championship.
Eric Cole made a hole-in-one at Quail Hollow’s fourth hole during the first round of the PGA Championship on Thursday.
Cole took dead aim at the front left hole location on the 186-yard par 3, his ball landing a few paces short of the pin and bounding into the hole. It’s Cole’s second career ace on the PGA TOUR. Cole, 36, made an ace during the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
The hole-in-one moved Cole from 2 over to even par midway through his first round. Starting on the back nine Thursday, Cole made an early birdie at the 14th and was 1 under heading to his second nine but dropped a shot with a bogey on No. 1. Cole then made a mess of the par-4 second with a double bogey, but gained both those shots back with one swing on the fourth hole.
With all of Quail Hollow’s par 3s measuring over 180 yards, the chances for more aces are slim. The fourth hole, helped by Cole’s hole-in-one, is the only par 3 playing under par so far. Will Cole’s ace be the first and only of the week at the PGA Championship?