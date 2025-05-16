Si Woo Kim makes electric ace to jump into contention at PGA Championship
Highlights | Round 1 | PGA Championship
Si Woo Kim was searching for a spark Friday at Quail Hollow Club, and he found it.
The 29-year-old delivered one of the most electric moments of the PGA Championship on Friday, making a hole-in-one on the par-3 sixth hole in Round 2 to get to 5-under for the tournament and three shots back of leader Jhonattan Vegas.
The ace, which came on Kim’s 15th hole of the day after starting on the back nine, marks the second hole-in-one of his major championship career. His first came in historic fashion at The 2024 Open Championship, where he carded the longest ace in tournament history on the 238-yard, par-3 17th at Royal Troon.
Kim began his day at Quail Hollow at 1-over flirting with the cutline, but now finds himself firmly in the mix for the weekend. As he eyes his first major championship title, Friday's fireworks may be just the beginning.
Kim's ace marks the second of the tournament, after Eric Cole aced Quail Hollow's fourth hole during Round 1.