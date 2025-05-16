PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
41M AGO

Si Woo Kim makes electric ace to jump into contention at PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff

    Si Woo Kim was searching for a spark Friday at Quail Hollow Club, and he found it.

    The 29-year-old delivered one of the most electric moments of the PGA Championship on Friday, making a hole-in-one on the par-3 sixth hole in Round 2 to get to 5-under for the tournament and three shots back of leader Jhonattan Vegas.


    The ace, which came on Kim’s 15th hole of the day after starting on the back nine, marks the second hole-in-one of his major championship career. His first came in historic fashion at The 2024 Open Championship, where he carded the longest ace in tournament history on the 238-yard, par-3 17th at Royal Troon.

    Kim began his day at Quail Hollow at 1-over flirting with the cutline, but now finds himself firmly in the mix for the weekend. As he eyes his first major championship title, Friday's fireworks may be just the beginning.

    Kim's ace marks the second of the tournament, after Eric Cole aced Quail Hollow's fourth hole during Round 1.

    R2
    In Progress

    PGA Championship

    1

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T2

    FRA
    M. Pavon
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T2

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    17*

    T5

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F*

    T5

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    17

    T7

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T7

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F*

    T7

    NZL
    R. Fox
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    J.T. Poston
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F*

    T7

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F*

    T7

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    17*

    T7

    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    14

    T15

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F
