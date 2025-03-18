Valspar Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 1
1 Min Read
Written by Staff
The PGA TOUR’s Florida Swing makes its final stop at the Valspar Championship, contested at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course.
World No. 3 Xander Schauffele continues his return from injury after a disappointing last-place finish among those who made the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship. Defending champion Peter Malnati returns, looking to continue the back-to-back champion trend. Jordan Spieth, the 2015 champion, is back in action at the Valspar. Justin Thomas is teeing it up off two top-10s in his last three starts at Innisbrook. Luke Clanton is playing for the first time since earning his PGA TOUR card.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 3-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|--
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed/Featured group: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed/Featured group: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed/Featured group: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed/Featured group: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group/Featured group: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Marquee group/Featured group: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m
|Marquee group/Featured group: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m
|Marquee group/Featured group: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m
|Stream 3
|Featured groups/holes: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups/holes: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups/holes: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups/holes: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.