Valspar Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 1

    Written by Staff

    The PGA TOUR’s Florida Swing makes its final stop at the Valspar Championship, contested at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course.

    World No. 3 Xander Schauffele continues his return from injury after a disappointing last-place finish among those who made the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship. Defending champion Peter Malnati returns, looking to continue the back-to-back champion trend. Jordan Spieth, the 2015 champion, is back in action at the Valspar. Justin Thomas is teeing it up off two top-10s in his last three starts at Innisbrook. Luke Clanton is playing for the first time since earning his PGA TOUR card.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Thursday-Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 3-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    --ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed/Featured group: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed/Featured group: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed/Featured group: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed/Featured group: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee group/Featured group: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Marquee group/Featured group: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.mMarquee group/Featured group: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.mMarquee group/Featured group: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m
    Stream 3Featured groups/holes: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups/holes: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups/holes: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups/holes: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Must reads

    The First Look: Storylines from Innisbrook

    Power Rankings: Will the luck of the Irish continue at Valspar?

    Monday qualifiers: Valspar Championship

    Check out Valspar Championship's purse breakdown

    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    T3

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    T3

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T3

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T6

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -1

    T6

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    +2

    9

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    D. Thompson
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T14

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T14

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
