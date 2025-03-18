Valspar Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 1

World No. 3 Xander Schauffele continues his return from injury after a disappointing last-place finish among those who made the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship. Defending champion Peter Malnati returns, looking to continue the back-to-back champion trend. Jordan Spieth, the 2015 champion, is back in action at the Valspar. Justin Thomas is teeing it up off two top-10s in his last three starts at Innisbrook. Luke Clanton is playing for the first time since earning his PGA TOUR card.