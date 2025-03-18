Expert Picks: Valspar Championship
With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have a new version of the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game presented by PGA TOUR Superstore for 2025. Each week, our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, with the current segment running through the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks, both for the outright winner of the tournament and which prop markets have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf presented by PGA TOUR Superstore. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field in this week's Power Rankings and offers Fantasy-specific advice in this week's Fantasy Insider.
Betting picks
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
Winners
- Sam Burns (+2200): Burns has had a tough time getting out of neutral since a T8 at The Sentry, but no one in this field can match his prowess around the "Snake Pit."
- Shane Lowry (+2500): The Irishman finished second to Rory McIlroy at Pebble Beach. Might he take some inspiration from his friend's victory Monday at TPC Sawgrass? He certainly has the ball-striking bona fides to handle the Copperhead Course.
Props
- Alex Smalley, Top 20 finish (+200): He keeps putting up incredible stats and keeps struggling to close out finishes on Sunday. That trend reared its head at THE PLAYERS, but Smalley is making incremental strides. Top 20 is as aggressive as I can go with him right now.
- Luke Clanton, Top 10 finish (+500): No longer sweating his chase for a TOUR card, Clanton can let it rip this week outside Tampa. His ceiling remains incredibly high.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
Winners
- Alex Smalley (+4500): I’ve been on this guy many times in 2025. Is this finally his week? I won’t buy into the narrative that being in contention at THE PLAYERS will make him lethargic. It was an exhausting week for everyone. Third in Strokes Gained: Total, fifth in SG: Tee-to-Green, second in SG: Around-the-Green. I still love those numbers.
- Taylor Moore (+5000): After his win here in 2023 Moore finished T12 in 2024. He’s made seven straight cuts, highlighted by a T9 in Scottsdale. This shows that his game is in good enough form at a course he clearly likes.
Props
- Will Zalatoris, Top 20 (+140): He had one bad round at THE PLAYERS. His 78 in Round 3 makes his T30 finish look deceiving. I think we saw enough from his game to show that he’s ready to start contending. However, I’ll start slow on his comeback.
- Jake Knapp, Top 20 (+240): I’m not sure he’s getting enough credit for how good his last four starts have been (T12, T6, T25, T17). Though this doesn’t feel like the best course fit for him, I’m not that worried about it seeing how well he did at Sawgrass.
CASEY JOHNSTON (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
Winners
- Corey Conners (+2500): Conners started the season hot with a T5 at The Sentry, then had a shaky few weeks. But he has found something recently with big performances in back-to-back weeks and Signature Events, finishing third at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard followed by a T6 at THE PLAYERS Championship. The hot streak continues to the winner’s circle this week.
- Jake Knapp (+5500): It feels like you see Knapp lingering near the top of the leaderboard at some point every week. His game has looked solid as he’s ripped off four straight top 25s with a T12 and T6 in the last two weeks. I think Knapp gets back in the winner’s circle, and I want to be on board when he does.
Props
- Joe Highsmith, Top 20 (+300): Love this at 3-to-1. Just notched a top 20 at THE PLAYERS after a win to start the month. He’s gaining strokes across the board this season and can take advantage, with some of the big dogs taking the week off.
- Sepp Straka, Top Continental European (+400): Sepp is having a fantastic season, and could easily go out and win this week. Let's cut the competition down significantly with this prop, while still getting a nice +400.
Want to see how to set up your PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf lineup? Scroll below.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS? The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "JOIN A LEAGUE," and then search the "PGA TOUR Experts league."
