TOURBound: Luke Clanton earns PGA TOUR membership via PGA TOUR University Accelerated

Following the conclusion of stroke play at the 2025 NCAA D-I National Championship (May 23-26), Clanton will become eligible to accept PGA TOUR membership upon turning professional. If he turns pro after the conclusion of his junior season, Clanton would be eligible for open, Full-Field Events for the remainder of the 2025 season, including the FedExCup Fall, and he also would be a PGA TOUR member for the 2026 season (subject to reshuffles). If he chooses to remain amateur, he would be eligible to accept membership upon the conclusion of his senior season after the 2026 NCAA Championship.