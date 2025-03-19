Five things to know: Kieron van Wyk

Van Wyk has had a successful career at the College of Charleston, winning the CAA Conference Championship in both 2022 and 2024. When he won the conference title in 2022 as a freshman, he became the first Black golfer to win the CAA individual title. He was named First-Team All-CAA in each of his first three seasons and was the conference’s Golfer of the Year in 2022 and 2023.