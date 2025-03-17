Power Rankings: Valspar Championship
3 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton
If you consider yourself knowledgeable as it concerns the courses on which the PGA TOUR drops anchor regularly over the years, then you already know that each of the four sites that hosts a leg of the Florida Swing is distinctive in comparison to the others. But what might surprise you is that the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort was the hardest in relation to par last season. And the season before that.
Indeed, the final stop in Palm Harbor more than holds its own against the likes of PGA National, Bay Hill Club & Lodge and TPC Sawgrass that precede it perennially in the Sunshine State. A review of the parkland track outside Tampa where the Valspar Championship is contested, what’s new this year and much more are detailed beneath the ranking of entrants projected to contend.
Again this year, the fields for the Valspar, next week’s Texas Children’s Houston Open and the Valero Texas Open that follows will expand by 12 to the maximum of 156 to accommodate all commits through Category 29 of the Priority Ranking. However, alternates below that slot will not be called unless any of the fields drops below 144.
Not that golf courses that host PGA TOUR events should be easy, but there is no letup as the Florida Swing comes to a close. Like iron sharpening iron, it’s within that same thought that the 156 players who have committed to compete this week approach Copperhead as an opportunity as they wade deeper into the season. They know what they’re getting into on the par 71. That’s the whole point.
With tree-lined fairways, primary rough reaching 3½ inches and 5,800-square feet greens stretching to 12½ feet on the Stimpmeter, Copperhead epitomizes the proper test. Case in point, last year’s scoring average was the third-lowest of the last 11 seasons in which the tournament has been held, and it was still 71.408, so a shootout this will not be.
The walk can reach 7,352 yards, which is up 12 yards from a year ago due to a new tee on the par-4 ninth that now tips at 442 yards. In fact, the tee actually is the same turf used for a forward tee on the 575-yard, par-5 11th hole. The decision was made to reengage the trio of fairway bunkers flanking the elbow of the slight dogleg-right routing of the hole. No. 9 is one of only nine par 4s on the course. There are five par 3s in addition to the full boat of four par 5s.
Bermudagrass fairways and rough are overseeded with rye, while the Bermuda greens are treated with a dose of Poa overseed. All of it will appear lush to onlookers and feel pure to the players with the first day of spring aligning with Thursday’s opening round.
Dry conditions will allow Copperhead to present its most punishing self, while breezes pre-cut will inject another variable to the equation. That includes a northerly wind on Friday that might prevent the daytime high from eclipsing 70 degrees. After the energy passes, warmer and calm air will blanket the last two rounds.
Of course, any preview of Copperhead would be incomplete without a respectful nod in the direction of "The Snake Pit" that closes out a round. The par-4 16th, par-3 17th and par-4 18th hole must be negotiated carefully so as not to waste the good work that preceded it. As a trio, the holes averaged 0.409 strokes over par in 2024. En route to his two-shot victory at 12-under 272, Peter Malnati went bogey-free 3-under with three birdies across the stretch for the tournament.
