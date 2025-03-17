Power Rankings: Valspar Championship

The walk can reach 7,352 yards, which is up 12 yards from a year ago due to a new tee on the par-4 ninth that now tips at 442 yards. In fact, the tee actually is the same turf used for a forward tee on the 575-yard, par-5 11th hole. The decision was made to reengage the trio of fairway bunkers flanking the elbow of the slight dogleg-right routing of the hole. No. 9 is one of only nine par 4s on the course. There are five par 3s in addition to the full boat of four par 5s.