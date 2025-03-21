Rookie Steven Fisk cards first TOUR ace, makes cut on number at Valspar Championship

Fisk, a PGA TOUR rookie, opened the Valspar in 5-over 76 and then made two bogeys in his first three holes Friday. He made birdie at the par-5 14th to get back to 6-over for the tournament, where he stood as he reached the tee at the par-3 17th, his eighth hole Friday, which played to 194 yards in the second round. His ball landed roughly 10 feet short of the hole, bounced a few times and rolled in gently. Fisk didn’t see the ball go in, but he could tell by the crowd’s roar: It was an ace roar.