The First Look: Valspar Championship

FIELD NOTES: Xander Schauffele continues his return from injury after finishing last amongst those who made the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship. Schauffele returned to the Copperhead Course in 2022 after a seven-year absence and finished T12. After skipping the 2023 edition, he returned in 2024 and finished T5. … This event seems ripe for back-to-back champions, as there have been two instances of repeat winners over the last six editions. Peter Malnati looks to continue that result train as he returns after winning in 2024 by two shots. He’s also hoping that a return to the site of his big win last year sparks some good play for the balance of the springtime, as he’s missed five of eight cuts so far this season. … Jordan Spieth is back in action at the Valspar and he comes with a bit of a mixed bag of results at the Copperhead Course. Spieth missed the cut in 2024 but finished third in 2023 – his first visit to the event since 2018. He’s also a past champion, having topped the field in 2015. Spieth is still on the comeback trail after having surgery summer of 2024 – notching two top-10 finishes in five events so far this season. … Justin Thomas has long said the Copperhead Course is one of his favorite on TOUR and he comes into this edition of the Valspar Championship with two top-10s in his last three starts at Innisbrook. Thomas tied the course record at TPC Sawgrass Friday of THE PLAYERS, a 10-under 62, and has three top-10s already this season, including a runner up at The American Express. … There are plenty of other notables in the field including recent Puerto Rico Open winner Karl Vilips,Shane Lowry, Adam Scott, Tommy Fleetwood, Will Zalatoris and two-time Valspar Championship winner Sam Burns. All in, 23 of the top 50-ranked golfers in the world are set to tee it up.