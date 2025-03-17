The First Look: Valspar Championship
6 Min Read
Written by Adam Stanley
The PGA TOUR’s Florida Swing concludes at the Valspar Championship, as plenty of the TOUR’s best make the final zip across the state to the Tampa area.
Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course, long considered a favorite by many on TOUR, is once again ready to play host to a stout field – with a small change made to the layout for 2025.
Here’s everything else you need to know before play begins at the Valspar Championship.
FIELD NOTES: Xander Schauffele continues his return from injury after finishing last amongst those who made the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship. Schauffele returned to the Copperhead Course in 2022 after a seven-year absence and finished T12. After skipping the 2023 edition, he returned in 2024 and finished T5. … This event seems ripe for back-to-back champions, as there have been two instances of repeat winners over the last six editions. Peter Malnati looks to continue that result train as he returns after winning in 2024 by two shots. He’s also hoping that a return to the site of his big win last year sparks some good play for the balance of the springtime, as he’s missed five of eight cuts so far this season. … Jordan Spieth is back in action at the Valspar and he comes with a bit of a mixed bag of results at the Copperhead Course. Spieth missed the cut in 2024 but finished third in 2023 – his first visit to the event since 2018. He’s also a past champion, having topped the field in 2015. Spieth is still on the comeback trail after having surgery summer of 2024 – notching two top-10 finishes in five events so far this season. … Justin Thomas has long said the Copperhead Course is one of his favorite on TOUR and he comes into this edition of the Valspar Championship with two top-10s in his last three starts at Innisbrook. Thomas tied the course record at TPC Sawgrass Friday of THE PLAYERS, a 10-under 62, and has three top-10s already this season, including a runner up at The American Express. … There are plenty of other notables in the field including recent Puerto Rico Open winner Karl Vilips,Shane Lowry, Adam Scott, Tommy Fleetwood, Will Zalatoris and two-time Valspar Championship winner Sam Burns. All in, 23 of the top 50-ranked golfers in the world are set to tee it up.
|HIGHEST-RANKED PLAYERS IN THE FIELD
|World Ranking
|FedExCup
|3. Xander Schauffele
|2. Sepp Straka
|9. Tommy Fleetwood
|8. Corey Conners
|10. Justin Thomas
|9. Thomas Detry
|11. Sepp Straka
|10. Michael Kim
|15. Shane Lowry
|12. Shane Lowry
|19. Viktor Hovland
|13. Lucas Glover
|20. Billy Horschel
|17. Justin Thomas
|22. Sahith Theegala
|20. Joe Highsmith
|26. Thomas Detry
|26. Brian Campbell
|27. Corey Conners
|30. Tommy Fleetwood
SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: After earning his PGA TOUR card via the PGA TOUR University Accelerated program, Luke Clanton is back in action. Clanton has two top-20 finishes so far this season. After earning his TOUR card, he also won the Seminole Intercollegiate – his second victory of the season – as he continues his season with Florida State. … Newly minted pro Blades Brown returns to the PGA TOUR for his fourth start of the season. The 17-year-old has two missed cuts so far in 2025 but finished T34 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. … Recent University of North Florida grad Nick Gabrelcik will play for the second time on TOUR and first as a pro (he missed the cut at last year’s Valspar Championship but had a nice bounce back effort going 80-67). Gabrelcik was the ASUN Golfer of the Year for four consecutive years from 2021-24. … Netflix star Neal Shipley will tee it up on the PGA TOUR for the first time in 2025. Shipley has had a solid if unspectacular season so far on the Korn Ferry Tour with four missed cuts, but two top 15s, highlighted by a T9 at The Panama Championship. … Ryder Cup leaders Luke Donald and Zach Johnson are also in the field as Donald returns to the site of his win in 2012. … Hayden Buckley and Will Chandler also earned sponsor exemptions.
SIGNATURE EVENT STORYLINES: The next Signature Event on the schedule is the RBC Heritage. … The top five FedExCup points earners in the Puerto Rico Open, Valspar Championship, Texas Children’s Houston Open and Valero Texas Open will earn spots in the RBC Heritage via the Aon Swing 5. … The top 10 FedExCup points earners through the Masters will earn spots in the RBC Heritage. … With his playoff loss at THE PLAYERS, J.J. Spaun leads the Aon Next 10 by almost 500 points over Michael Kim at No. 2. … Sony Open winner Nick Taylor, Lucas Glover, Maverick McNealy, Cognizant Classic winner Joe Highsmith, Farmers Insurance Open winner Harris English, Daniel Berger, Mexico Open winner Brian Campbell and Justin Rose round out the rest of the Aon Next 10.
COMCAST BUSINESS TOUR TOP 10 UPDATES: With his win at THE PLAYERS, Rory McIlroy moved to No. 1 in the standings, a jump from No. 7. … Despite falling short to McIlroy in a playoff at THE PLAYERS, Spaun lept into the TOUR TOP 10 from No. 15 to No. 5. Spaun has now had three top-three finishes in 2025. … Corey Conners, who finished T6 at THE PLAYERS – his second top-10 in a row after a solo third at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard – slid up three spots in the standings from No. 11 to No. 8. … Nick Taylor and Shane Lowry were the two players bumped from the TOUR TOP 10 after THE PLAYERS.
FEDEXCUP: Winner receives 500 FedExCup points
COURSE: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course), par 71, 7,352 yards. Located just north of Tampa, Florida, the tree-lined, Larry Packard design puts a premium on positioning off the tee. The course, opened in the early 1970s, features a tough three-hole closing stretch called the "Snake Pit" – two tough par 4s sandwiched between a bruising 200-yard par 3.
New for 2025: No. 9 is set to play from No. 11 tee to add length to the hole and for bunkers to come into play. The tournament yardage is now 7,352 – the same as TPC Sawgrass last week. But the Copperhead Course is a par 71 – and is the longest par-71 course played so far in 2025.
72-HOLE RECORD: 266, Vijay Singh (2004)
18-HOLE RECORD: 61, Padraig Harrington (Round 1, 2012).
LAST TIME: Peter Malnati made a back-nine charge Sunday at the Valspar Championship in 2024 to win for the first time on the PGA TOUR in eight years. Malnati made the turn and rattled off three birdies in a row on Nos. 10-12 at Innisbrook before added one more good measure on the par-3 17th. He won by two over Cameron Young, who bogeyed the 72nd hole, and fought back tears as he qualified for the Masters for the first time. Chandler Philips and Mackenzie Hughes finished tied for third at 9-under, three back of Malnati’s winning total.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 3-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|--
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Marquee group: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m
|Marquee group: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m
|Marquee group: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m
|Stream 3
|Featured groups/holes: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups/holes: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups/holes: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups/holes: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.