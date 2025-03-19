Neal Shipley to debut ‘Body by Waffle House’ ball marker at Valspar Championship

Shipley, 24, earned conditional Korn Ferry Tour membership for 2025 after accruing enough non-member FedExCup points to have finished inside the top 200 on the final 2024 FedExCup Fall standings. The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, native, who played three seasons collegiately at James Madison and two at Ohio State before turning pro, made six cuts in eight TOUR starts as a pro in 2024, highlighted by a T6 at the ISCO. He fell short of earning a TOUR card via the top 125 in non-member FedExCup points, but he did enough to earn the conditional Korn Ferry Tour status offered by finishing inside the top 200 – which became even more crucial as he failed to advance from Second Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry in early December. That gave him enough status to tee it up in the Korn Ferry Tour season’s first four events before the reshuffle, but with uncertain Korn Ferry Tour playing opportunities from then on. (He’s also fully exempt on the 2025 PGA TOUR Americas after notching three top-10s in five starts last summer to finish No. 20 on the season-long Fortinet Cup.)