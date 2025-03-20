Valspar Championship: How to watch Round 2 action from Innisbrook

The Valspar Championship's second round will take place Friday from Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course. After Round 1 was suspended Thursday, five players share the lead at 4-under: Jacob Bridgeman, Keith Mitchell, Stephan Jaeger, Ricky Castillo and Sami Valimaki. World No. 3 Xander Schauffele is three strokes back after a 1-under 70.