4H AGO

Valspar Championship: How to watch Round 2 action from Innisbrook

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff

    The Valspar Championship's second round will take place Friday from Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course. After Round 1 was suspended Thursday, five players share the lead at 4-under: Jacob Bridgeman, Keith Mitchell, Stephan Jaeger, Ricky Castillo and Sami Valimaki. World No. 3 Xander Schauffele is three strokes back after a 1-under 70.

    Check out how to follow the action below.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Friday: 2-6 p.m.; Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel/NBC Sports App; 3-6 p.m., NBC/Peacock

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    --FridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed/Featured group: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed/Featured group: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed/Featured group: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee group/Featured group: 8 a.m.-6 p.mMarquee group/Featured group: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.mMarquee group/Featured group: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m
    Stream 3Featured groups/holes: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups/holes: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups/holes: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Friday: noon-6 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    FRIDAY

    Marquee group

    • 1:23 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Karl Vilips

    Featured groups

    • 1:34 p.m.: Shane Lowry, Sahith Theegala, Corey Conners
    • 1:45 p.m.: Cameron Young, Jake Knapp, Viktor Hovland

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

