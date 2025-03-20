4H AGO
Valspar Championship: How to watch Round 2 action from Innisbrook
1 Min Read
The Valspar Championship's second round will take place Friday from Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course. After Round 1 was suspended Thursday, five players share the lead at 4-under: Jacob Bridgeman, Keith Mitchell, Stephan Jaeger, Ricky Castillo and Sami Valimaki. World No. 3 Xander Schauffele is three strokes back after a 1-under 70.
Check out how to follow the action below.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Friday: 2-6 p.m.; Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel/NBC Sports App; 3-6 p.m., NBC/Peacock
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|--
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed/Featured group: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed/Featured group: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed/Featured group: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group/Featured group: 8 a.m.-6 p.m
|Marquee group/Featured group: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m
|Marquee group/Featured group: 8:45 a.m.-6 p.m
|Stream 3
|Featured groups/holes: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups/holes: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups/holes: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Friday: noon-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
FRIDAY
Marquee group
- 1:23 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Karl Vilips
Featured groups
- 1:34 p.m.: Shane Lowry, Sahith Theegala, Corey Conners
- 1:45 p.m.: Cameron Young, Jake Knapp, Viktor Hovland
Featured holes
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 3)