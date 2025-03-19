Horses for Courses: Slate Jordan Spieth, other champions at Innisbrook for Valspar Championship

The 2024 champion Peter Malnati (+100000) cracked the code on his eighth try after missing the cut in six of his seven previous visits. The 36-year-old won for the first time in eight years on TOUR and needed every club in the bag to get over the finish line. Gaining 3.58 strokes off the tee, a career-best, set the table for an incredible week on the par 4s. Malnati set the tournament record for Par Scoring (11-under), Scoring Average (3.69), and Birdie or Better Percentage (36.11). He also matched the second-best total by a winner (3-under) at the Snake Pit and became the second consecutive champion to go bogey-free on the three-hole stretch to conclude the inward nine.