THE PLAYERS Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3

After an action-packed Friday, young guns Min Woo Lee and Akshay Bhatia are tied for the lead at 11-under. J.J. Spaun is one back, while world Nos. 2 and 4 Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa are part of the trailing group at 9-under. World No. 1 and back-to-back defending champion Scottie Scheffler is six shots back at 5-under.