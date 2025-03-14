THE PLAYERS Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3
The Florida Swing continues on as the PGA TOUR's best tee it up for the 51st anniversary of THE PLAYERS Championship. With 750 FedExCup points up for grabs, another thrilling showdown awaits Pete Dye's Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
After an action-packed Friday, young guns Min Woo Lee and Akshay Bhatia are tied for the lead at 11-under. J.J. Spaun is one back, while world Nos. 2 and 4 Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa are part of the trailing group at 9-under. World No. 1 and back-to-back defending champion Scottie Scheffler is six shots back at 5-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Special programming alert:
- ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE: For the first time at THE PLAYERS, ESPN BET brings unprecedented betting coverage and analysis to PGA TOUR Live; learn more about the new streaming partnership and how to watch on ESPN+
- Saturday: noon-2 p.m.
- Sunday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Saturday: 2-7 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
- Sunday: 1-7 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|--
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 8:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 8:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Marquee group: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups/Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-7 p.m..
|Featured groups/Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 9 a.m.-noon, 2-7 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8 a.m.-11 a.m., 1-6 p.m.
|ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE (Stream 4)
|ESPN BET: noon-2 p.m
|ESPN BET: 11 a.m.-1 p.m
- Saturday: 1-7 p.m.
- Sunday: noon-6 p.m.
Featured groupings
Marquee group
- 8:55 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Daniel Berger
- 1:10 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Taylor Pendrith
Featured groups
- 8:45 a.m.: Tom Kim, Mac Meissner
- Move to Jordan Spieth, Tom Hoge (10:50 a.m.)
- 9:50 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Austin Eckroat
- Move to Justin Thomas, Davis Riley (11:55 a.m.)
Featured holes
- Nos. 3 (par 5), 12 (par 4), 16 (par 5), 17 (par 3)