Max Homa is trying to find his way back

That was the bottom – the beginning to which this incredible reclamation project was born. Homa regained his card, found his standing on TOUR and slowly transformed into one of the biggest stars of the sport, winning six times and playing on Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup teams. All the while, he let people in on the journey. He spoke of the struggles and triumphs, frequently appearing on podcasts and laying his demons out. He became one of the most insightful quotes, always introspective about himself and others. He became well-known on social media for roasting fans’ swings.