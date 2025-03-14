Scottie Scheffler in familiar position, trailing as he chases PLAYERS Championship three-peat

Yet despite the imperfections, Scheffler’s quest for an historic three-peat is not a lost cause. Look back to last year as evidence. Scheffler trailed by the same amount – six shots behind after two rounds – struggling with a neck injury that limited his swing. He was five shots back heading into the final round. Then he authored one of the best Sunday charges in PLAYERS history, hunting down Wyndham Clark and Xander Schauffele to become the first back-to-back PLAYERS champion.