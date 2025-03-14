High winds forecasted for THE PLAYERS Championship weekend

“This course is just so unique, and I've always liked it,” said Thomas, who started this year’s PLAYERS with rounds of 78 and a course-record-tying 62. “I've always loved it since I first played it because I just think that, you look at guys' scorecards, the volatility, … you can make so many birdies … but you can make a double so fast out here if you get it out of position or just don't hit the ball where you should.