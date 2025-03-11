Commissioner Jay Monahan highlights PGA TOUR momentum, Fan Forward initiatives at THE PLAYERS Championship

Highsmith, Vilips and Åberg provide further testament to the success of PGA TOUR U, the program that catalyzed their pro careers by giving them instant access to the TOUR and its pathways. Luke Clanton and Jackson Koivun are prepared to follow in their footsteps, as well. Clanton, the Florida State junior who’s already finished runner-up in two TOUR events, earned his PGA TOUR card in dramatic fashion just weeks ago at his hometown Cognizant Classic at The Palm Beaches, achieving a childhood dream in front of friends and family. Auburn’s Jackson Koivun, the consensus collegiate player of the year in 2024, is poised to follow in Clanton’s footsteps by earning his TOUR card via PGA TOUR U Accelerated; after making the cut in last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Koivun is just one point short of cracking the 20-point threshold that guarantees he will start his pro career at golf’s highest level.