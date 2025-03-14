Wyndham Clark withdraws from THE PLAYERS Championship due to neck injury
1 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Wyndham Clark withdrew during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship with a neck injury, according to PGA TOUR Communications.
Clark pulled out of the tournament after finishing the ninth hole at TPC Sawgrass, a par that put an unceremonious cap on a 4-over 40 on the front nine.
It was a slog for Clark on Friday after shooting even par in his Thursday first round. The American carded a double-bogey at the par-5 second hole, making a mess around the green. After his drive clipped a tree and forced Clark to lay up, he hit his third shot left of the green. He chunked his first chip, then hit his next shot to 34 feet. He two-putted to make double bogey.
Clark made a pair of three-putts that led to bogeys, first at No. 3 and again at No. 5. He also missed a 7-foot birdie putt at the par-3 eighth. He missed a 20-foot birdie at No. 9 before tapping in for par, taking off his hat and shaking hands with playing partners Danny Walker and Jordan Spieth.
Clark did not provide comment about the injury after withdrawing.