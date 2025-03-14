Xander Schauffele sweats out Friday cut line at THE PLAYERS Championship, vying to keep cut streak alive
Entered week with 58 consecutive made cuts, most since Tiger Woods from 1998-2005
Written by Kevin Prise
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Xander Schauffele won’t throw a parade for making a cut – his aspirations are far greater – but he wanted this one.
Schauffele entered THE PLAYERS Championship on a streak of 58 straight made cuts, the longest such streak since Tiger Woods’ historic run (142 straight) that spanned from 1998 to 2005. Schauffele hasn’t missed a cut on the PGA TOUR since the 2022 Masters, but his streak was in jeopardy as he played the final few holes Friday at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course). He arrived at the twisting, tree-cloaked par-5 ninth, his final hole of the day, at even-par for the tournament; the cut line (top 65 and ties) was moving between even-par and 1-under, with a chance at moving to 2 under.
Schauffele smoked a 267-yard second shot to 51 feet and two-putted for a closing birdie, posting 1-under 143 for two rounds at THE PLAYERS. As of 2 p.m. ET, he stood T55 with the afternoon wave beginning its second round, in good shape to advance to the weekend but not yet a sure thing.
“I was thinking about the cut line for sure,” Schauffele said of his final hole. “Knew I needed to make birdie … (The wind) was luckily helping off the right, so just kind of turned over a hybrid, aimed on the right side, kind of right of the green, and may have pulled it a hair, but figured if I can hit it somewhere up there on the right side in the rough that's kind of the place to get up-and-down from, and luckily hit the green.”
Xander Schauffele ends his second round with birdie at THE PLAYERS
THE PLAYERS marked Schauffele’s second consecutive start in his return from a rib injury; he also grinded to make the cut at last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, en route to a T40 finish.
Schauffele wasn’t in a mood to give himself any grace in his comeback; he expects to be closer to the top of the leaderboard than the cut line, even at this stage in his progression.
As of early Friday afternoon, Schauffele ranked 37th (of 144 players) in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee but a distant 111th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, well below the standards of the world’s second-ranked player.
“Really bad,” Schauffele described his play this week. “Just not very good … Not hitting it close enough, to duffing chips, to missing every fairway, to hitting fairways to missing greens. It's pretty gross, to be completely honest. So if I can eke out this cut, that would be nice. But the game feels pretty bad.”
Any chance he’s being hard on himself, he was asked?
“I almost missed the cut on what is a pretty easy course right now, so I don't think so,” he said.
This marks Schauffele’s seventh career start at THE PLAYERS Championship. In six prior starts, he has notched two runner-up finishes (2018 and 2024) but also missed three cuts.
Notables outside the projected cut line (even-par 144) through Friday’s morning wave at THE PLAYERS included Sam Burns (1-over), Adam Scott (2-over) and Nick Dunlap (10-over).