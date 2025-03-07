PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3

    The fourth Signature Event of the 2025 FedExCup season is underway at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, contested at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge. The Arnold Palmer Invitational is contested alongside the Puerto Rico Open, the first Additional Event of the season.

    Shane Lowry took the 36-hole lead with a second-round 67 at Bay Hill. He leads by two over Wyndham Clark, with Corey Conners and Collin Morikawa sitting in third at 5-under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. (GOLF Channel, NBC Sports App), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    --SaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Featured groups/holes: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups/holes: 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups/holes: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups/holes: 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groupings

    SATURDAY

    Marquee group

    • 9:40 a.m: Sam Stevens, Xander Schauffele (No. 1 tee)

    Featured groups

    • 10:10 a.m: Tommy Fleetwood, Andrew Novak (No. 1 tee)
    • 10:35 a.m: Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris (No. 1 tee)

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 2 (par 3), 6 (par 5), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

    R3
    In Progress

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -8
    6:50PM UTC

    2

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -6
    6:50PM UTC

    T3

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -5
    6:40PM UTC

    T3

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -5
    6:40PM UTC

    T5

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -4
    6:30PM UTC

    T5

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -4
    6:30PM UTC

    T5

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -4
    6:20PM UTC

    T8

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -3
    6:20PM UTC

    T8

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -3
    6:10PM UTC

    T8

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -3
    6:10PM UTC

    T11

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    5

    T11

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -2
    5:55PM UTC

    T13

    KOR
    B. An
    Tot
    -1
    Thru
    5

    T13

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -1
    Thru
    1

    T13

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -1
    Thru
    1
