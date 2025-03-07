Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3
1 Min Read
Written by Staff
The fourth Signature Event of the 2025 FedExCup season is underway at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, contested at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge. The Arnold Palmer Invitational is contested alongside the Puerto Rico Open, the first Additional Event of the season.
Shane Lowry took the 36-hole lead with a second-round 67 at Bay Hill. He leads by two over Wyndham Clark, with Corey Conners and Collin Morikawa sitting in third at 5-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Saturday-Sunday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. (GOLF Channel, NBC Sports App), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|--
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Featured groups/holes: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups/holes: 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups/holes: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups/holes: 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groupings
SATURDAY
Marquee group
- 9:40 a.m: Sam Stevens, Xander Schauffele (No. 1 tee)
Featured groups
- 10:10 a.m: Tommy Fleetwood, Andrew Novak (No. 1 tee)
- 10:35 a.m: Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris (No. 1 tee)
Featured holes
- Nos. 2 (par 3), 6 (par 5), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)
Related: How to watch Puerto Rico Open