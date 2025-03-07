Video review confirms Clark did not violate rules while taking relief at Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
1 Min Read
Written by Paul Hodowanic
ORLANDO, Fla. – The PGA TOUR Rules Committee confirmed Wyndham Clark did not violate any rules when he took relief during the third hole of his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Clark’s tee shot on the par-4 third hole hit the fairway, bounced in the air, then returned to his own pitch mark, which entitled Clark to free relief. Had the ball rolled into a different pitch mark, Clark could have been subject to a potential violation.
The PGA TOUR Rules Committee released the following statement:
“After reviewing ShotLink video of Wyndham Clark’s tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the PGA TOUR Rules Committee determined that the ball returned to its own pitch mark, which entitled Clark to free relief.”
Clark went on to par the hole.