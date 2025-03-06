Xander Schauffele struggles in return, shoots 5-over 77 in first round of Arnold Palmer Invitational

Schauffele’s return this week is his first start since The Sentry in January, and his competitive rust was apparent. Schauffele bogeyed his first hole, needing two attempts to get out of a greenside bunker. He found the water hazard with his second shot on the par-5 sixth hole which led to another bogey. Then he three-putted from 8 feet on the eighth hole. He made five straight bogeys from Nos. 6 to 10 to drop to 6-over.