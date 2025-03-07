Draws and Fades: Back Rory McIlroy as top pick among the updated Arnold Palmer Invitational favorites

This is an in-play special, as Scheffler was a fade last night at +300 but he’s a draw now at nearly four times the price. Granted, his live price was much more attractive when it ticked up to +2500 as Scheffler played his first six holes Friday in 3-over. But momentum is now on the side of the defending champ, as he rallied to birdie three of his final seven holes to head into the weekend in red figures at 1-under, T12 and seven shots back. He’ll need to make a big move Saturday to get within striking distance, but no one is rooting for firm and fast conditions more than the best ball-striker in the field.