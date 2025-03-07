Draws and Fades: Back Rory McIlroy as top pick among the updated Arnold Palmer Invitational favorites
Written by Will Gray
The winds calmed down during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where an entertaining weekend awaits. Here’s a look at how the oddsmakers view things at the halfway point in Orlando, with Shane Lowry now the man to beat as he takes a two-shot lead into the third round in search of his first career victory in the Sunshine State.
Updated odds to win Arnold Palmer Invitational (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
- +260: Shane Lowry
- +450: Rory McIlroy
- +600: Collin Morikawa
- +700: Wyndham Clark
- +1100: Scottie Scheffler
- +1200: Corey Conners
- +1600: Russell Henley
- +1800: Justin Thomas
Lowry is the only player with two rounds in the 60s, while Jason Day made the biggest move by chasing his opening 76 with a second-round 64 that proved to be the day’s best round by two shots. Day sits among a trio at 4-under, four shots behind Lowry, whose closest pursuers are first-round leader Wyndham Clark (6-under), Corey Conners (5-under) and Collin Morikawa (5-under).
Here is how I’m viewing the in-play options heading into Round 3, where I’m much more interested in a couple of the field’s biggest names than the players who currently sit ahead of them on the leaderboard:
Draws
Rory McIlroy +450
I’m grabbing some stock in the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational champ. McIlroy was stalled out on the opening nine Friday, making just one birdie over his first 12 holes, before rolling in a 28-footer on No. 13 to spark a run of three birdies in a five-hole stretch. Even after a bogey on No. 18, he’s just four shots back with just four names ahead of his on the leaderboard.
McIlroy is top 20 in every major Strokes Gained category, showing that he’s doing a little bit of everything through 36 holes. If the course firms up and the wind blows, as is expected on Sunday’s final round, McIlroy could channel the form he used seven years ago to win in Orlando. Of the four names with the shortest odds, I like his the most.
Scottie Scheffler +1100
This is an in-play special, as Scheffler was a fade last night at +300 but he’s a draw now at nearly four times the price. Granted, his live price was much more attractive when it ticked up to +2500 as Scheffler played his first six holes Friday in 3-over. But momentum is now on the side of the defending champ, as he rallied to birdie three of his final seven holes to head into the weekend in red figures at 1-under, T12 and seven shots back. He’ll need to make a big move Saturday to get within striking distance, but no one is rooting for firm and fast conditions more than the best ball-striker in the field.
As my colleague Ben Everill says, anytime Scheffler’s price drifts above +1000, it’s probably time to bite. Consider this one of those times.
Fades
Shane Lowry +260
I’m going back to the well, having faded Lowry at +1200 overnight only to see him storm out to the lead. But while the Irishman made his move with the putter in Round 2, the big question centers the opposite end of the bag.
Lowry has been open about the tinkering he has done with his driver this week in Orlando, telling reporters after the round Friday that “I think my driver gave up on me last week.”
“It’s just I don’t have a lot of trust in it at the minute,” Lowry said. “There’s a lot of tough tee shots out here, and you really need to trust yourself. It’s getting there, it felt a little better, but not as comfortable as I normally am.”
The stat line bears out Lowry’s hesitance. He leads the field in SG: Approach and is one of the best on the greens, but he’s losing strokes off the tee and ranked 46th out of 72 players. Eventually that weakness will creep back into the spotlight, and I’m not sold that the putter can stay hot for two more rounds.
Wyndham Clark +700
Clark was all over the place during the second round, notably making a 45-footer to save par and a 21-footer for double bogey on No. 15 after slicing his tee shot out of bounds. Before that shot on 15 he had dropped only one shot across his first 32 holes, thereby creating a bit of a buffer, but now he’s two shots behind Lowry with several heavy hitters just within reach.
Clark is no stranger to the Bay Hill leaderboard, having finished second here last year behind Scheffler, so it’s clearly a place where he feels comfortable. But while I felt his +750 odds after Round 1 were fairly priced, I’m less interested in backing him at +700 given how crowded the leaderboard is within a few shots of Lowry.
Like Lowry, Clark has done most of his work on and around the greens. I’m not confident that either one will hold the trophy come Sunday evening.
