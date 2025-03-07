Jackson Koivun earns 19th PGA TOUR U Accelerated point, could earn TOUR card with top-10 this weekend

Koivun would be the third player to get his TOUR card through the Accelerated pathway, joining Clanton and Gordon Sargent. Both Clanton and Sargent are expected to take up TOUR membership at the end of the collegiate season this Spring. Koivun, still with two years of collegiate eligibility, has said he will take a different path, likely deferring his status until after the 2026 college golf season.