23M AGO

Puerto Rico Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 1

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff

    The TOUR returns to Rio Grande for the first Additional Event of the 2025 season, the Puerto Rico Open. The 17th playing of the event features a field with proven winners, hungry rookies and beautiful beachfront peninsula on the Grand Reserve Golf Club. The Puerto Rico Open will be contested alongside the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the season's fourth Signature Event.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television

    • Thursday-Friday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday-Sunday: 2:30-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

