Player-caddie conversations highlight latest Fan Forward initiative at Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – As part of the PGA TOUR’s ongoing Fan Forward initiative – a data-driven, audience-centric approach to accelerating innovative solutions that give fans more of what they want – viewers will notice fewer commercials within the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard broadcast, with time repurposed for live golf segments focused on the player-caddie interaction. Storytelling elements and statistics highlighting what a player is facing in the moment will be delivered via graphics as opposed to announcers to maintain the focus on the player and caddie conversations and their point of view from the field of play. This broadcast initiative debuts thanks to NBC/GOLF Channel and the TOUR as sponsored by Mastercard, and is one of many examples of the TOUR working to respond to fan feedback in creative ways.