Xander Schauffele narrowly extends longest active cut streak; Max Homa misses cut at Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Max Homa highlights the group of notables to miss the cut, which settled at 4-over. Homa shot 81 in the first round, but battled back to make it interesting Friday. He was 4-under through nine holes and just one back of the cutline, but started the back nine double bogey-bogey to zap the momentum. Homa has failed to make the weekend in four of the five events he's played with a cut. He's outside the top-125 in the FedExCup and outside the top-60 in the Official World Golf Ranking.