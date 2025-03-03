Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard has taken on personality of Palmer himself

Last year, Scheffler was just the second winner in the last six years to shoot in the 60s in the final round (Francesco Molinari, 2019). Not only is the course plenty long, 7,466 yards last year, but it also presents forced carries over water with long irons. And over the last five seasons, there have been more double bogeys or worse on the last hole (116) than any other course besides the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass (136). The result: drama at Bay Hill.