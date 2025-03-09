After win at Arnold Palmer Invitational, Russell Henley is a top-10 player, whether he believes it or not

And this is a course Henley long thought he would never win on. Bay Hill’s known most recently as a bomber’s paradise, won by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark and Scottie Scheffler. Henley ranks 168th in driving distance this season, regularly hitting drives that apex at 70 feet, not 140 feet. In recent years, as the rest of his game has improved, Henley has tried to embrace places he hasn’t fit. He may not hit it far but he’s first in driving accuracy and that can play anywhere, he told himself. And he might not be able to hit a majestic 7-iron that lands softly into Bay Hill’s 14th green, but he’s confident that he can craft an uncomfortable shot and execute it.